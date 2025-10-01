Scheme for over UAH 13 million: ex-top manager of SE "Forests of Ukraine" to face trial

Cash, luxury cars, and inaccurate information in annual declarations – all of this features in the case of a former top official of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The suspect will be prosecuted, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The indictment against the former deputy director of the Central Forest Office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has been sent to court. The actions of the ex-official are qualified as illicit enrichment and submission of knowingly false information in declarations (Article 368-5, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Context

According to the investigation, the ex-official acquired unjustified assets worth over UAH 13 million.

Among these assets are cars:

Porsche Cayenne, 2019 model year, worth over UAH 2.7 million;

Mercedes-Benz, 2024 model year, worth over UAH 5.2 million;

Also cash:

over UAH 5.7 million spent on goods, works, services, and money transfers to third parties;

cash in the amount of 10 thousand euros and 53 thousand US dollars.

According to the investigation, the former official entered inaccurate information into annual declarations:

for 2023 — the discrepancy with reliable data amounted to UAH 11.7 million;

for 2024 — over UAH 14.3 million.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on a large-scale crackdown on environmental crimes in the state forestry sector in the summer of 2025. In a few weeks in mid-July, over UAH 167 million in damages caused by corrupt actions, illegal logging, and abuses in the system of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" were recorded. Separately, almost UAH 140 million is the value of unjustified assets, undeclared property, and signs of illicit enrichment.