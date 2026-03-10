Scheme to supply substandard coal to educational institutions in Lviv region exposed, amounting to over UAH 2 million

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for supplying substandard coal to children's educational institutions. According to the investigation, 214 tons of coal that did not meet the contract terms were delivered to educational institutions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in September 2025, the deputy director of a private enterprise colluded with the mayor of one of the cities in the Lviv region to gain advantages when concluding a contract for coal supply. A subordinate official was also involved in the scheme.

In October 2025, the acting head of the education department ensured the signing of the relevant agreement.

Subsequently, the supplier delivered coal of lower quality to educational institutions than stipulated by the contract terms. At the same time, documents that were supposed to confirm the quality of the fuel were missing. Despite this, the invoices were signed, and the contractor received almost UAH 2.3 million in budget funds.

As a result, substandard coal was delivered to 11 educational institutions subordinate to the city council.

In addition, the investigation established that the mayor organized a mechanism for receiving so-called "kickbacks" from subordinates. In particular, the receipt of UAH 4,700 from the city council's financier for bonuses was documented.

During searches, more than UAH 637,000, PLN 3,000, USD 1,300, as well as documents and draft records were seized from the official. Currently, prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified all participants of the scheme of suspicion.

The mayor is accused of abuse of power and receiving undue benefits. The acting head of the education department is accused of abuse of power. The deputy director of the enterprise is accused of misappropriation of property through abuse of power.

Investigative actions are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying other possible participants in the scheme. The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from office is also being resolved.

