Scheme to supply substandard coal to educational institutions in Lviv region exposed, amounting to over UAH 2 million

02:11 PM • 192 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 7560 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM • 16413 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 24646 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
08:20 AM • 36616 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49099 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82484 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52977 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58070 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55853 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
11:25 AM • 24646 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
08:20 AM • 36616 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 71651 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 74898 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 11:13 AM • 83090 views
Scheme to supply substandard coal to educational institutions in Lviv region exposed, amounting to over UAH 2 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

The city mayor and officials organized a scheme to supply 214 tons of substandard fuel to 11 educational institutions. Budget losses amounted to almost UAH 2.3 million.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for supplying substandard coal to children's educational institutions. According to the investigation, 214 tons of coal that did not meet the contract terms were delivered to educational institutions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in September 2025, the deputy director of a private enterprise colluded with the mayor of one of the cities in the Lviv region to gain advantages when concluding a contract for coal supply. A subordinate official was also involved in the scheme.

In October 2025, the acting head of the education department ensured the signing of the relevant agreement.

Subsequently, the supplier delivered coal of lower quality to educational institutions than stipulated by the contract terms. At the same time, documents that were supposed to confirm the quality of the fuel were missing. Despite this, the invoices were signed, and the contractor received almost UAH 2.3 million in budget funds.

As a result, substandard coal was delivered to 11 educational institutions subordinate to the city council.

In addition, the investigation established that the mayor organized a mechanism for receiving so-called "kickbacks" from subordinates. In particular, the receipt of UAH 4,700 from the city council's financier for bonuses was documented.

During searches, more than UAH 637,000, PLN 3,000, USD 1,300, as well as documents and draft records were seized from the official. Currently, prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified all participants of the scheme of suspicion.

The mayor is accused of abuse of power and receiving undue benefits. The acting head of the education department is accused of abuse of power. The deputy director of the enterprise is accused of misappropriation of property through abuse of power.

Investigative actions are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying other possible participants in the scheme. The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from office is also being resolved.

An illegal network of gas stations was uncovered in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - over 62,000 liters of fuel seized09.03.26, 17:42 • 2998 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

