Scandal on stage: actor unfurls Palestinian flag during curtain call at Royal Opera House in London

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 34345 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 89789 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 117483 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 100949 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 84219 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 57288 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 142053 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 277484 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 112863 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 101101 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.3m/s
90%
743mm
Popular news
Trump and Xi Jinping may meet at APEC summit in South Korea - South China Morning PostJuly 20, 05:14 PM • 9614 views
Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scaleJuly 20, 05:27 PM • 27776 views
Russia provokes new conflict in post-Soviet space - NSDCJuly 20, 06:18 PM • 11523 views
Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from UkraineJuly 20, 07:04 PM • 16194 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the Capital10:09 PM • 10355 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 277485 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 198568 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 264724 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 282473 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 459576 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 46979 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 142053 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 166660 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 167652 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 170833 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Scandal on stage: actor unfurls Palestinian flag during curtain call at Royal Opera House in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

On the stage of the Royal Opera House in London, an actor unfurled the Palestinian Authority flag during the final curtain call of the opera "Il Trovatore," leading to a scuffle. This unauthorized action prompted a statement from the opera company regarding its inappropriateness.

Scandal on stage: actor unfurls Palestinian flag during curtain call at Royal Opera House in London

A scuffle broke out on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London after the final performance of the opera "Il Trovatore" during the final bow, due to an actor holding a Palestinian Authority (PA) flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Footage shows one of the performers holding an unfurled PA flag in front of his chest while the lead soloists receive applause from the audience. A few moments later, someone from backstage tries to snatch the flag, but the artist holds onto it and returns to his place.

The flag display was an unauthorized act by the artist. It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is an absolutely inappropriate act

— the opera company said in a statement.

For reference

"Il Trovatore" is an 1853 opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. The Royal Opera House said that director Adele Thomas's production "reimagines a story of desire and an all-consuming curse."

Recall

In June, in England, during a performance by the punk-rap band Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival, the vocalist called on the crowd to chant antisemitic slogans.

Macron calls on Starmer to recognize Palestine during state visit to London08.07.25, 21:54 • 2071 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

CultureNews of the World
Associated Press
England
The State of Palestine
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9