Scandal on stage: actor unfurls Palestinian flag during curtain call at Royal Opera House in London

A scuffle broke out on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London after the final performance of the opera "Il Trovatore" during the final bow, due to an actor holding a Palestinian Authority (PA) flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Footage shows one of the performers holding an unfurled PA flag in front of his chest while the lead soloists receive applause from the audience. A few moments later, someone from backstage tries to snatch the flag, but the artist holds onto it and returns to his place.

The flag display was an unauthorized act by the artist. It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is an absolutely inappropriate act — the opera company said in a statement.

For reference

"Il Trovatore" is an 1853 opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. The Royal Opera House said that director Adele Thomas's production "reimagines a story of desire and an all-consuming curse."

Recall

In June, in England, during a performance by the punk-rap band Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival, the vocalist called on the crowd to chant antisemitic slogans.

