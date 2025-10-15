Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself

Users are offered simple online tasks with a small reward, and after that, money is demanded and they disappear with it. Law enforcement officers advise checking vacancies and not transferring bank card data, writes UNN with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

They warn that fraudsters ask to perform simple online tasks for a small reward, after which they promise higher earnings, but demand their own funds.

After transferring money, they stop communicating. Messages with offers of such earnings are sent in popular messengers - the post says.

Law enforcement officers also gave advice on how to protect against the actions of fraudsters:

choose only verified vacancies with official employment;

do not transfer funds to strangers;

do not disclose bank card details.

"In case of disclosure of card data, block it and notify the bank and cyber police," the police advise.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the National Police uncovered a large-scale fraudulent scheme where artificial intelligence was used to steal personal data. The organizer from Poland and her accomplices took out loans for more than 4 million hryvnias using DeepFake.

Sold fake "bitcoins" for $160,000: 23-year-old fraudster to be tried in Sumy