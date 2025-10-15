$41.610.01
October 14, 07:16 PM • 9462 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 20908 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 24163 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 20681 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 34456 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19732 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 30803 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14768 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26868 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12116 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Publications
Exclusives
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Law enforcement warns of a fraudulent scheme: criminals offer easy money, demand funds, and then disappear. Police advise checking vacancies and not disclosing bank card details.

Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself

Users are offered simple online tasks with a small reward, and after that, money is demanded and they disappear with it. Law enforcement officers advise checking vacancies and not transferring bank card data, writes UNN with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

They warn that fraudsters ask to perform simple online tasks for a small reward, after which they promise higher earnings, but demand their own funds.

After transferring money, they stop communicating. Messages with offers of such earnings are sent in popular messengers

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers also gave advice on how to protect against the actions of fraudsters:

  • choose only verified vacancies with official employment;
    • do not transfer funds to strangers;
      • do not disclose bank card details.

        "In case of disclosure of card data, block it and notify the bank and cyber police," the police advise.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN wrote that the National Police uncovered a large-scale fraudulent scheme where artificial intelligence was used to steal personal data. The organizer from Poland and her accomplices took out loans for more than 4 million hryvnias using DeepFake.

        Alona Utkina

