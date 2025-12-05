SBU remains maximally accurate in our long-range operations: Zelenskyy after meeting with Maliuk

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2462 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 7662 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 23686 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 21822 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 27400 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 39970 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 47267 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 40334 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70112 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35301 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 12210 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 22190 views
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 5922 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 19917 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 8956 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 20027 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 23684 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 36834 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70112 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 53767 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Bashar al-Assad
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 9138 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 22176 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 25537 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 39417 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 39385 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Su-57
Film
Series

SBU remains maximally accurate in our long-range operations: Zelenskyy after meeting with Maliuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Vasyl Maliuk reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of the SBU in countering the Russian occupiers. Zelenskyy noted the accuracy of long-range operations and the destruction of Russian logistics.

SBU remains maximally accurate in our long-range operations: Zelenskyy after meeting with Maliuk

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Service's results in countering Russian occupiers and collaborators, UNN reports.

It is important that the Security Service of Ukraine remains maximally accurate in our long-range operations and the destruction of Russian logistics. We are also developing formats for the further development of Ukraine's state institutions. Glory to Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy reported.

About 1300 km away: SBU confirmed drone strike on Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan09.08.25, 13:24 • 4587 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine