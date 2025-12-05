SBU remains maximally accurate in our long-range operations: Zelenskyy after meeting with Maliuk

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Service's results in countering Russian occupiers and collaborators, UNN reports.

It is important that the Security Service of Ukraine remains maximally accurate in our long-range operations and the destruction of Russian logistics. We are also developing formats for the further development of Ukraine's state institutions. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy reported.

