06:10 AM • 19015 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 119877 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 76370 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 203640 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196485 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 92400 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 139787 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 76260 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54795 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38715 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
About 1300 km away: SBU confirmed drone strike on Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

SBU long-range drones hit a logistics hub with ready-to-use Shaheds and foreign components in Tatarstan. The distance to the target was about 1300 kilometers.

About 1300 km away: SBU confirmed drone strike on Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that SBU drones hit a "Shahed" storage terminal in Tatarstan, writes UNN.

This morning, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" hit a logistics hub where ready-to-use "Shaheds" are stored, as well as foreign components for them.

- reported the SBU.

It is indicated that this warehouse is located in the settlement of Kyzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.

"The video shows how a drone from the SBU's CSO "A" hits the logistics hub building directly. After the explosion, a fire started. The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1300 kilometers," the SBU stated.

"The Security Service continues its consistent work on demilitarizing Russian military facilities deep in the enemy's rear. Storage warehouses for "Shaheds", which the enemy uses to terrorize Ukraine every night, are one of the legitimate military targets. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine," the SBU emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed-136
Ukraine