About 1300 km away: SBU confirmed drone strike on Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that SBU drones hit a "Shahed" storage terminal in Tatarstan, writes UNN.

This morning, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" hit a logistics hub where ready-to-use "Shaheds" are stored, as well as foreign components for them. - reported the SBU.

It is indicated that this warehouse is located in the settlement of Kyzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.

"The video shows how a drone from the SBU's CSO "A" hits the logistics hub building directly. After the explosion, a fire started. The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1300 kilometers," the SBU stated.

"The Security Service continues its consistent work on demilitarizing Russian military facilities deep in the enemy's rear. Storage warehouses for "Shaheds", which the enemy uses to terrorize Ukraine every night, are one of the legitimate military targets. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine," the SBU emphasized.

