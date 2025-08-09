In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack.

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 14603 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 95097 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 65236 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 182322 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177029 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 87697 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 137066 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 75505 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54257 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38565 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.2m/s
50%
754mm
Popular news
UK to host meeting of Ukraine and its allies before Trump-Putin talks - AxiosAugust 8, 11:51 PM • 11026 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 41970 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 41734 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 13811 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia03:19 AM • 22119 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 182284 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 117790 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 176989 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 186401 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 136654 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 186401 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 185532 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 198172 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 202022 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 189381 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
BFM TV

In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The authorities of Tatarstan introduced the "Carpet" regime due to drones.

In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack.

The authorities of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation introduced the "Carpet" regime due to drones, with Yelabuga reportedly among the areas under threat, according to Russian media reports. It is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of August 9, the "Carpet" regime was introduced in Tatarstan and a threat of drone attack was announced. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation urged residents to go down to shelters.

The "UAV danger" regime continues to operate in Tatarstan. It was introduced at 00:41. This regime is introduced when unmanned aerial vehicles moving towards our republic are detected.

- Russian Telegram channels report.

"Since 10:06, a threat of UAV attack has been announced for the cities of Almetyevsk, Nizhnekamsk, Yelabuga. Be vigilant!" - Russian media note.

Information also appeared about drones hitting a UAV workshop in Kazan.

This was confirmed by the "ATESH" movement, which reported on the "demilitarization of the Shahed production plant in Tatarstan."

But there have been no official comments on this matter yet.

UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted07.08.25, 11:55 • 75577 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the WorldEvents