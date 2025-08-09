In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack.

The authorities of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation introduced the "Carpet" regime due to drones, with Yelabuga reportedly among the areas under threat, according to Russian media reports. It is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attack, writes UNN.

On the night of August 9, the "Carpet" regime was introduced in Tatarstan and a threat of drone attack was announced. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation urged residents to go down to shelters.

The "UAV danger" regime continues to operate in Tatarstan. It was introduced at 00:41. This regime is introduced when unmanned aerial vehicles moving towards our republic are detected. - Russian Telegram channels report.

"Since 10:06, a threat of UAV attack has been announced for the cities of Almetyevsk, Nizhnekamsk, Yelabuga. Be vigilant!" - Russian media note.

Information also appeared about drones hitting a UAV workshop in Kazan.

This was confirmed by the "ATESH" movement, which reported on the "demilitarization of the Shahed production plant in Tatarstan."

But there have been no official comments on this matter yet.

