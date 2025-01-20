ukenru
In Kyiv, law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the Deputy Minister of Health

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the Deputy Minister of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27596 views

Law enforcement officers detained two accomplices who were planning to kill the first deputy minister of health. The SBU and the National Police conducted a special operation and prevented the crime.

Law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices who were planning to eliminate the official in the near future were detained. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Currently, the position of First Deputy Minister of Health is held by Serhii Dubrov.

According to the SBU, the defendants were detained "red-handed" when they tried to hand over money when purchasing firearms to commit the crime.

According to the case materials, the perpetrators turned out to be two residents of the Kyiv region. According to the SBU, they had been monitoring the First Deputy Minister for several months, studying his daily routine and travel routes.

To eliminate the official with a pistol, they had been going to a private shooting range for a long time and practicing their shooting skills.

Then the perpetrators began to look for a weapons seller on the black market, but at the moment of transferring funds for the pistol, they were detained by SBU and National Police officers.

The Office of the Prosecutor General indicated that the motives for the assassination attempt could be the death of a woman in one of the capital's hospitals in October 2024 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day.

Despite the serious injuries sustained in the accident, the woman's friends believed that the doctor was responsible for her death, so they decided to kill him.

The defendants have now been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is also being resolved.

The perpetrators face up to 15 years in prison.

Background

Serhii Dubrov was appointed First Deputy Minister of Health in March 2023. From 2003 to the present, he has been working as an anesthesiologist in the anesthesiology and intensive care unit (part-time).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
