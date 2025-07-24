Terrorist attack was planned in the center of Kyiv on the evening of July 23, it was prevented - SBU 24 July 2025

In the center of Kyiv, on the evening of July 23, a terrorist attack was planned, the SBU prevented it, a woman recruited by the enemy was detained, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented another terrorist attack by Russian special services in Kyiv. The suspect was detained, who on the evening of July 23 tried to blow up a cafe in the very center of the Ukrainian capital - reported the SBU.

According to the investigation, two IEDs (improvised explosive devices) with a power of almost 1.5 kg in TNT equivalent were supposed to explode in the cafe.

"According to the case materials, Russian special service members planned to remotely detonate both IEDs during the evening rush hour to kill the maximum number of people. SBU officers exposed the enemy's plan and detained the suspect "red-handed" when she entered the cafe with IEDs hidden in her bag," the SBU stated.

"As the investigation established, the Russian order was carried out by a Kyiv resident whom the occupiers recruited to commit a terrorist act under a "false flag," convincing the woman that she was allegedly supposed to carry out an SBU task," the special service reported.

The investigation is clarifying how exactly the suspect received the explosive devices, and is also establishing her connections. Her mobile phone with evidence of contacts with the occupiers was seized.

"It was documented that she received from the Russian curator the geolocation of the planned terrorist attack, where she was supposed to leave the explosives," the SBU reported.

The issue of qualifying the actions of the detainee is currently being decided.

"The SBU emphasizes! Representatives of the Security Service do not hire people by phone, do not offer to commit illegal actions, and do not set dubious tasks. The SBU acts exclusively within the framework of the current legislation of Ukraine," the SBU stressed.

