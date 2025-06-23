$41.830.15
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
SBU on the third attack on the Crimean Bridge: a new era of "maritime history" has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, stated that the special service attacked the Crimean Bridge for the third time with explosives weighing a total of 2200 kg, twice 1100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure. He emphasized that this is the beginning of a new era of "maritime history".

SBU on the third attack on the Crimean Bridge: a new era of "maritime history" has begun

The SBU hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time with 1100 kg of explosives, plus another 1100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk during communication with journalists, emphasizing that this is the beginning of a new era of "naval history", informs UNN.

Details

I will be frank: for the third time we hit the bridge with 1100 kg of explosives, plus another 1100 kg. That is, twice 1100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine. I will not give additional details for obvious reasons. But believe me: this is the beginning of a new era

- said Maliuk. 

Maliuk reminded that the SBU has "stung" the bridge three times.

In 2022, we approached from land with a car carrying 21 tons of explosives in TNT equivalent, in 2023 we approached with two SBU combat drones "Sea Baby" by water. For the third time in June this year, we went underwater. I can tell you for sure: together with the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU's Military Counterintelligence, we have started a new era of "maritime history"

- said Maliuk. 

Addition

On June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater.

At that time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the attack on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Crimean bridge
