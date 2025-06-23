SBU on the third attack on the Crimean Bridge: a new era of "maritime history" has begun

The SBU hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time with 1100 kg of explosives, plus another 1100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk during communication with journalists, emphasizing that this is the beginning of a new era of "naval history", informs UNN.

Details

I will be frank: for the third time we hit the bridge with 1100 kg of explosives, plus another 1100 kg. That is, twice 1100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure on the territory of Ukraine. I will not give additional details for obvious reasons. But believe me: this is the beginning of a new era - said Maliuk.

Maliuk reminded that the SBU has "stung" the bridge three times.

In 2022, we approached from land with a car carrying 21 tons of explosives in TNT equivalent, in 2023 we approached with two SBU combat drones "Sea Baby" by water. For the third time in June this year, we went underwater. I can tell you for sure: together with the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU's Military Counterintelligence, we have started a new era of "maritime history" - said Maliuk.

Addition

On June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater.

At that time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the attack on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge.