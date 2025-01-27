SBU officer runs over teenager, court remands official in custody

In Kyiv region, an officer of the Central Department of the Security Service of Ukraine hit a minor pedestrian, and a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention has been imposed on the official, the SBU press service told UNN.

Details

"On January 23, in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, a traffic accident involving an SBU Central Office employee occurred. As a result, a minor pedestrian was injured and promptly taken to the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital. The victim was provided with all the necessary medical care and is in a satisfactory condition," the SBU said.

The SBU noted that the SBI and the National Police opened criminal proceedings over the accident.

"A preventive measure in the form of detention has already been imposed on the Security Service official," the press service said.

It is emphasized that the Security Service considers such actions of the employee unacceptable, promotes an objective investigation and provides comprehensive assistance to law enforcement.

Addendum

The relatives of 15-year-old Matviy, who was injured in the accident, report that he is in intensive care at Okhmatdyt. The boy suffered a fracture of both legs, a head injury and a bruised lung.

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in custody, claims that the official was allegedly drunk and gives other details.