Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The SBU has begun preparations for an exchange of "1000 for 1000" people.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has begun preparations for a prisoner exchange under the "1000 for 1000" formula, agreed upon in Istanbul. Lists are being compiled and infrastructure is being prepared to receive Ukrainian soldiers.

The SBU has begun preparations for an exchange of "1000 for 1000" people.

The Security Service of Ukraine has already started preparing for the exchange of prisoners of war according to the formula "1000 for 1000", which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on at the talks in Istanbul on May 16. This was reported by the SBU press service, reports UNN.

Details

The Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners at the Security Service of Ukraine has already started preparations for the exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 people. In particular, the SBU is forming a list of Russian soldiers held in Ukrainian captivity who can be transferred to the Russian Federation

- the statement reads.

The SBU emphasized that together with the Ministry of Health and all relevant structures, preparations are underway to receive Ukrainian soldiers who are currently in enemy captivity.

Among other things, the appropriate infrastructure, locations and medical personnel necessary for the reception, support and rehabilitation of our military are being prepared

- added in the SBU.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000" during negotiations .

The GUR noted that the Russian side agreed to exchange 1,000 people, and that Ukraine is already processing the lists of those who will return to their homeland.

The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky, following the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, stated that in the coming days Russia and Ukraine will conduct a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000".

An exchange of prisoners may take place next week in the format of "1000 for 1000", which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on at the talks in Istanbul on May 16.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Security Service of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
