An underground cell of Medvedchuk's branch "Drugaya Ukraina" was exposed in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers have exposed associates of former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk who worked for the pro-Russian organization "Druha Ukraina". This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

An underground cell of the pro-Kremlin political project "Other Ukraine" was exposed in Kyiv. The SBU reminded that this organization in Russia is headed by Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of high treason and coordinates his activities with the FSB.

Investigators found out that an intelligence group was working on the "project" in Kyiv, which was engaged in information sabotage against Ukraine.

In particular, its members distributed video content discrediting the Defense Forces and calling on Ukrainians to lay down their arms and surrender to the occupiers.

During the searches of the defendants' residences, the SBU found computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served two members of the agent group a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) - the SBU said.

An investigation is currently underway to bring to justice all those involved in information and subversive activities against Ukraine.

A branch of Viktor Medvedchuk's organization "Druha Ukraina" was registered in Serbia

Addendum

Investigators found out that an agent group working in Kyiv sent ready-made media products for approval to their Russian supervisor.

He turned out to be Denis Zharkikh, a former presenter on Medvedchuk's channels and currently the director of his organization "Other Ukraine" in Moscow. After review, he authorized the dissemination of anti-Ukrainian content on the Internet.

For this purpose, the defendants massively used information resources controlled by Medvedchuk. These included the Druha Ukraina website, social media pages, and YouTube video hosting.

It is noted that for each video, the group members received money from Russia: in Kyiv, a close relative of the director of the organization "Other Ukraine" personally handed them cash.

According to the SBU , the group's curator, the director of the organization "Other Ukraine" Denis Zharkikh, also received a suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified pro-Kremlin propagandist Mikhail Shpirawho was a frequent guest on Medvedchuk's TV channels of suspicion of treason.