SBU exposed underage FSB agent who was preparing terrorist attacks in Kharkiv

The counterintelligence and military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russian special services to organize a series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers exposed a minor who, on the instructions of the FSB, was manufacturing improvised explosive devices for explosions in crowded places in the city. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" during curfew, as she was retrieving a homemade bomb from a cache set up near garbage containers. She planned to transport the explosive by taxi to the central part of the city and leave it for remote detonation during rush hour.

As the investigation established, the task of the Russian special services was carried out by a 17-year-old resident of Kharkiv. She was recruited through a Telegram channel with offers of "quick part-time jobs." After agreeing to cooperate, she received from the FSB the coordinates of a cache with an explosive device and the location of the planned terrorist attack.

In addition, the agent agreed to independently manufacture explosives from improvised materials according to the instructions of her handlers. For this, she purchased chemical components and metal nails to enhance the destructive effect during the explosion.

During searches, the detainee had a ready-made improvised explosive device, five liters of chemical liquid, other components for manufacturing another bomb, and a smartphone through which she maintained contact with FSB representatives, seized from her.

SBU investigators informed the minor of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law. The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

