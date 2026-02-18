SBU exposed underage FSB agent who was preparing terrorist attacks in Kharkiv

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 796 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:05 AM • 4736 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 9032 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 9790 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 12462 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 22059 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 37261 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37458 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37601 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 33134 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
67%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 17791 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 11478 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 13335 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 13688 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 16577 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 45601 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 60381 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 67378 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 88158 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 90726 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Mélovin
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15595 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 28263 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23666 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33611 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 31176 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Leopard 2
The Diplomat

SBU exposed underage FSB agent who was preparing terrorist attacks in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

SBU counterintelligence exposed a 17-year-old Kharkiv resident who, on FSB's instructions, was manufacturing explosives for terrorist attacks in crowded places. She was detained while transporting a bomb, with ready-made devices and components seized.

SBU exposed underage FSB agent who was preparing terrorist attacks in Kharkiv
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The counterintelligence and military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russian special services to organize a series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers exposed a minor who, on the instructions of the FSB, was manufacturing improvised explosive devices for explosions in crowded places in the city. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" during curfew, as she was retrieving a homemade bomb from a cache set up near garbage containers. She planned to transport the explosive by taxi to the central part of the city and leave it for remote detonation during rush hour.

As the investigation established, the task of the Russian special services was carried out by a 17-year-old resident of Kharkiv. She was recruited through a Telegram channel with offers of "quick part-time jobs." After agreeing to cooperate, she received from the FSB the coordinates of a cache with an explosive device and the location of the planned terrorist attack.

In addition, the agent agreed to independently manufacture explosives from improvised materials according to the instructions of her handlers. For this, she purchased chemical components and metal nails to enhance the destructive effect during the explosion.

During searches, the detainee had a ready-made improvised explosive device, five liters of chemical liquid, other components for manufacturing another bomb, and a smartphone through which she maintained contact with FSB representatives, seized from her.

SBU investigators informed the minor of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law. The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office заочно повідомила about the suspicion of a Major General of the Russian Armed Forces for the missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower in March 2022. As a result of the attack, five civilians died, and six more were injured.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Search
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv