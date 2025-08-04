$41.760.05
SBU drones hit 5 Russian fighter jets at Saki airfield, one aircraft completely destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

SBU drones attacked the Saki military airfield in Crimea. A Su-30SM aircraft was destroyed, another one and three Su-24s were damaged, and an aviation weapons depot was hit.

SBU drones hit 5 Russian fighter jets at Saki airfield, one aircraft completely destroyed

On the night of August 4, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the Saki military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the attack, an aviation weapons depot was destroyed, one Su-30SM was destroyed, and four more combat aircraft were damaged. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

This night, drones of the SBU's SSO "A" "visited" the Saki military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is Russia's key airbase for operations in the Black Sea.

- the message says.

As a result of the strike on the airfield, an aviation weapons depot was hit. One Su-30SM aircraft was completely destroyed, and another was damaged. Three Su-24 aircraft were also hit.

The enemy suffered significant losses. After all, just one Su-30SM aircraft can cost on average from $35 to $50 million.

As a result of the special operation of the SBU's SSO "A", an aviation weapons depot was also hit on the airfield.

The successful SBU special operation in Saki is another step towards weakening the enemy's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine. The occupiers must remember that they will never feel safe on our land.

- added the SBU.

Olga Rozgon

War
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-30
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Crimea
Ukraine