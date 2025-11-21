SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of Lyman

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another informant of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) in Donetsk region. The perpetrator directed heavy guided aerial bombs, artillery shelling, and Russian attack drones at Lyman. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the enemy's fire was adjusted by a 50-year-old local saleswoman recruited by the enemy, who was waiting for the region to be captured.

The woman began cooperating with the Rashists after offering them her help in the war against Ukraine in one of the Telegram channels. Later, she received a task to track and transmit to the Russian GRU the coordinates of the Defense Forces, which the occupiers planned their attacks on. - the post says.

It is noted that during reconnaissance sorties, the suspect walked around the frontline community, trying to identify and mark on Google Maps the geolocations of reserve command posts and fortified areas of Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, the woman subtly elicited "necessary" information from store visitors, mostly local residents. She sent the collected information to a "contact person" who turned out to be her long-time acquaintance who had moved to Russia and works for the Russian special service. - reported the SBU.

SBU officers exposed and documented the subversive activities of the informant, and at the final stage, detained her near her workplace.

During the search, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from her.

Security Service investigators informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU detained an FSB agent couple in the Shostka district of Sumy region, who were directing Russian "Grads" at units of the Defense Forces. The husband and wife received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

