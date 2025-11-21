SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of Lyman

$42.090.00
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 3188 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 9948 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
05:57 PM • 20309 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 40238 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 35704 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53256 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 61388 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63819 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27207 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Schedules are not working: Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages in most regions due to the consequences of Russian attacksNovember 20, 01:28 PM • 11199 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideoNovember 20, 01:30 PM • 17864 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28442 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38564 views
After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war05:33 PM • 9760 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38606 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53257 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 61389 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63820 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 63768 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28477 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 42639 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 64953 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 61574 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 62362 views
SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of Lyman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian military intelligence informant in Donetsk region who was adjusting strikes on Lyman. The 50-year-old saleswoman collected data on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and passed it on to an acquaintance who works for the Russian special service.

SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of Lyman

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another informant of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) in Donetsk region. The perpetrator directed heavy guided aerial bombs, artillery shelling, and Russian attack drones at Lyman. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the enemy's fire was adjusted by a 50-year-old local saleswoman recruited by the enemy, who was waiting for the region to be captured.

The woman began cooperating with the Rashists after offering them her help in the war against Ukraine in one of the Telegram channels. Later, she received a task to track and transmit to the Russian GRU the coordinates of the Defense Forces, which the occupiers planned their attacks on.

- the post says.

It is noted that during reconnaissance sorties, the suspect walked around the frontline community, trying to identify and mark on Google Maps the geolocations of reserve command posts and fortified areas of Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, the woman subtly elicited "necessary" information from store visitors, mostly local residents. She sent the collected information to a "contact person" who turned out to be her long-time acquaintance who had moved to Russia and works for the Russian special service.

- reported the SBU.

SBU officers exposed and documented the subversive activities of the informant, and at the final stage, detained her near her workplace.

During the search, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from her.

Security Service investigators informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU detained an FSB agent couple in the Shostka district of Sumy region, who were directing Russian "Grads" at units of the Defense Forces. The husband and wife received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Man gets 15 years for beating infant to death: prosecution demands life sentence20.11.25, 10:40 • 2846 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine