SBU and police are working in the center of Kyiv: document checks are possible

The Security Service and the National Police are carrying out security measures in the center of Kyiv, which include inspections and possible document checks, restrictions on passage and traffic on the streets, the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Security Service and the National Police, together with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are conducting planned security measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The main purpose of the work is to check the anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of places where people gather en masse - reported in the SBU.

It is reported that during security measures, law enforcement officers:

conduct an inspection of the territory and individual buildings and premises (housing, offices, public places of apartment buildings, public service establishments, etc.) to detect items prohibited from circulation;

carry out checks of citizens who are in the relevant area;

will study the state of anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of local structures.

The work, as indicated, will take place taking into account the legal regime of martial law.

"During their conduct, restrictions on passage and traffic on the city streets, document checks of citizens and inspection of vehicles are possible," the statement said.

The SBU called on people to understand possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to the lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers. "In addition, you must have documents proving your identity and observe the curfew," the SBU noted.

The special service emphasized that in its activities, the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens.

