Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
06:55 AM • 1804 views
June 25, 07:38 PM • 22376 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 63311 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 75577 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 81509 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 81685 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 63580 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63396 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 64806 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 78177 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
SBU and police are working in the center of Kyiv: document checks are possible

Kyiv • UNN

 756 views

The Security Service and the National Police are conducting planned security measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, aimed at checking anti-terrorist protection. Traffic restrictions, inspection of buildings and verification of citizens' documents are possible, so it is necessary to have documents with you.

SBU and police are working in the center of Kyiv: document checks are possible

The Security Service and the National Police are carrying out security measures in the center of Kyiv, which include inspections and possible document checks, restrictions on passage and traffic on the streets, the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Security Service and the National Police, together with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are conducting planned security measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The main purpose of the work is to check the anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of places where people gather en masse

- reported in the SBU.

It is reported that during security measures, law enforcement officers:

  • conduct an inspection of the territory and individual buildings and premises (housing, offices, public places of apartment buildings, public service establishments, etc.) to detect items prohibited from circulation;
    • carry out checks of citizens who are in the relevant area;
      • will study the state of anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of local structures.

        The work, as indicated, will take place taking into account the legal regime of martial law.

        "During their conduct, restrictions on passage and traffic on the city streets, document checks of citizens and inspection of vehicles are possible," the statement said.

        The SBU called on people to understand possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to the lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers. "In addition, you must have documents proving your identity and observe the curfew," the SBU noted.

        The special service emphasized that in its activities, the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        National Police of Ukraine
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Kyiv
