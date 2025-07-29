SBU and police are conducting operations in one of Kyiv's districts: document checks are possible

The Security Service and the National Police are conducting security measures in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, which include inspections and possible document checks, restrictions on passage and travel on streets, reported the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police, together with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are conducting planned security measures in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. The main goal of the operations is to check the anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of places of mass gathering of people. - reported the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

During the security measures, as noted, law enforcement officers:

conduct an inspection of the territory and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of multi-apartment residential buildings, public service establishments, etc.) to detect prohibited items;

verify citizens who are in the respective area;

will study the state of anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of local structures.

"The operations will be carried out taking into account the legal regime of martial law. During their conduct, restrictions on passage and travel on city streets, checking citizens' documents, and inspecting vehicles are possible," the SBU emphasized.

The SBU urged people "to treat possible inconveniences with understanding and to properly respond to the lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers."

"In addition, it is necessary to have identity documents with you and to observe the curfew," the SBU noted.

The SBU emphasized that "in its activities, the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of citizens' rights and freedoms."

