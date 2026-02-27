SBS destroyed "Pantsir-S1" on the territory of "Azovstal" in Mariupol

On February 27, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign "Madyar," according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the complex was hit on the outskirts of the city, on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

On February 27, SBS birds hunted down a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system on the outskirts of Mariupol – on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. - Brovdi reported.

The destruction was carried out by pilots of the 413th separate unit "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces using a Ukrainian-made middle strike weapon.

The commander emphasized that the detection and destruction of components of the enemy's air defense system of various ranges is one of the priority areas of work for the SBS units.

Recall

On the night of February 22, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed two Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile systems and hit an oil depot in Luhansk. One Tor air defense system was hit near Donetsk, and the second in Topolyne, Mariupol district.