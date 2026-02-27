SBS destroyed "Pantsir-S1" on the territory of "Azovstal" in Mariupol

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 2710 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 6528 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 21851 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 38750 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 35007 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 35007 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 30430 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 48072 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22544 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 110109 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
68%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 7352 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 16061 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 17499 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 13968 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 8336 views
Publications
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 2694 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 48067 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 39393 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 110103 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 82920 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 16228 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 16133 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 47091 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 56823 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 59126 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Film
Social network

SBS destroyed "Pantsir-S1" on the territory of "Azovstal" in Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

On February 27, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in occupied Mariupol. The complex was hit on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

SBS destroyed "Pantsir-S1" on the territory of "Azovstal" in Mariupol

On February 27, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign "Madyar," according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the complex was hit on the outskirts of the city, on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

On February 27, SBS birds hunted down a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system on the outskirts of Mariupol – on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

- Brovdi reported.

The destruction was carried out by pilots of the 413th separate unit "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces using a Ukrainian-made middle strike weapon.

The commander emphasized that the detection and destruction of components of the enemy's air defense system of various ranges is one of the priority areas of work for the SBS units.

Recall

On the night of February 22, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed two Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile systems and hit an oil depot in Luhansk. One Tor air defense system was hit near Donetsk, and the second in Topolyne, Mariupol district.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Azovstal
Tor missile system
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Luhansk
Mariupol
Donetsk