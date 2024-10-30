Satellite image of “University of Special Forces” named after Putin in Chechnya after drone attack appears
Kyiv • UNN
Satellite image of the “Putin's Special Forces University” in Gudermes after the drone attack is published. The photo shows smoke over the roof of the institution.
A satellite image of the "Special Forces University" named after Putin in Chechnya in Russia after a drone attack has appeared. It was published by the Russian service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.
Details
The image shows smoke rising from the roof of the university. It was taken at 10:10 am local time.
On Tuesday evening, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in Telegram that the strike killed Ukrainian prisoners allegedly held in the building of the "Russian Special Forces University", but there is no confirmation of these statements.
The "Russian University of Special Forces" was founded in Gudermes in 2013 and has been named after Vladimir Putin since then. According to the Chechen authorities, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of people have been trained there and later went to war.
