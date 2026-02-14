Sandu: Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova and frightening with the "Ukrainian scenario"

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 11769 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 22942 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 23767 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 25727 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 49890 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 66477 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 49921 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 32521 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 43111 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 69353 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 8142 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 5386 views
The GUR International Legion confirmed that four foreigners died in battles for UkrainePhotoFebruary 13, 09:18 PM • 5032 views
Updated rules for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship for foreign military personnel: what will changeFebruary 13, 09:21 PM • 4556 views
Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv region10:32 PM • 4150 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 49887 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 66475 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 52809 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 71807 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 113081 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 5390 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 8152 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 33401 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 34010 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 37687 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

Sandu: Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova and frightening with the "Ukrainian scenario"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia is waging a cognitive war against the country, imposing the idea of the danger of a European choice. As a result of Moldova's rapprochement with the European Union, "the same thing will happen to it as to Ukraine."

Sandu: Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova and frightening with the "Ukrainian scenario"

Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova, imposing the idea that the European choice is wrong, and that as a result of the country's rapprochement with the European Union, the same thing will happen to it as to Ukraine. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a discussion on deterring and countering hybrid warfare at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Moldova has probably "experienced almost all elements of hybrid warfare."

However, the most important element is cognitive warfare, as it is difficult to detect but can have very serious consequences. In Moldova's case, the Russian narrative was: you have a weak state, your institutions are unable to protect you and ensure proper functioning.

- said Sandu.

She emphasized that Moscow tried to use this tactic to sway voters towards the pro-Russian party in the last elections.

The narrative was: if voters do not vote for those who support Russia, Moldova will suffer the same fate as Ukraine. On election day, the election commission also registered almost a billion malicious requests on its website.

- noted the President of Moldova.

She added that Russia spent an amount equivalent to two percent of Moldova's GDP "on manipulating our elections."

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova approved a draft law on the denunciation of the Agreement with the government of the Russian Federation on cultural centers. The Minister of Culture of Moldova stated that the Russian cultural center carried out activities that undermine the country's sovereignty.

Ukrainian prisoners deserve the Peace Prize: Sandu on Nobel nomination06.02.26, 19:05 • 4641 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Maia Sandu
European Union
Ukraine