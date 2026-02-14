Sandu: Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova and frightening with the "Ukrainian scenario"

Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova, imposing the idea that the European choice is wrong, and that as a result of the country's rapprochement with the European Union, the same thing will happen to it as to Ukraine. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a discussion on deterring and countering hybrid warfare at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Moldova has probably "experienced almost all elements of hybrid warfare."

However, the most important element is cognitive warfare, as it is difficult to detect but can have very serious consequences. In Moldova's case, the Russian narrative was: you have a weak state, your institutions are unable to protect you and ensure proper functioning. - said Sandu.

She emphasized that Moscow tried to use this tactic to sway voters towards the pro-Russian party in the last elections.

The narrative was: if voters do not vote for those who support Russia, Moldova will suffer the same fate as Ukraine. On election day, the election commission also registered almost a billion malicious requests on its website. - noted the President of Moldova.

She added that Russia spent an amount equivalent to two percent of Moldova's GDP "on manipulating our elections."

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova approved a draft law on the denunciation of the Agreement with the government of the Russian Federation on cultural centers. The Minister of Culture of Moldova stated that the Russian cultural center carried out activities that undermine the country's sovereignty.

