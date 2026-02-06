Ukrainian prisoners deserve the Peace Prize: Sandu on Nobel nomination

Moldovan President Maia Sandu commented on her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. On the TV8 program Cutia Neagră, she stated that she is not preparing to receive this award. In her opinion, there are many worthy candidates, and first and foremost, these are people who sacrifice themselves for peace, such as captured Ukrainians, reports UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

"Of course, I appreciate it. I am grateful that people are following our country, appreciating our courage and resilience, but many people have been nominated for this award. Today I looked at the (captured — ed.) Ukrainians who returned home from Russia, these are the people who deserve the peace prize. Those who give their lives for peace because they want to bring it back to their country, to their villages and cities, to our continent," Sandu said.

On February 2, Norwegian MP Arild Hermstad nominated Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize for "peaceful resistance to Russian interference, defense of democracy, and a course towards rapprochement with the EU."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee annually receives several hundred nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2025, the Nobel Institute registered 338 candidates. A record number of nominations was recorded in 2016 – 376.

After reviewing all relevant applications, the Committee compiles a shortlist of candidates. Then, experts and permanent advisors to the Nobel Committee evaluate these candidacies.

Usually, the committee makes its final decision in early October at the last meeting before announcing the laureate or laureates of the year. The committee tries to choose a winner unanimously, and in some cases, decides by a simple majority.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was awarded to María Corina Machado. In January, she presented the award to US President Donald Trump.