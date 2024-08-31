S&P affirms Ukraine's rating at 'selective default' after restructuring

Rating agency S&P Global on Friday affirmed Ukraine's foreign credit rating at “selective default” after bondholders approved the country's plan to restructure more than $20 billion in debt. Reuters reports , UNN reports .

Details

The debt restructuring provides Ukraine with an important breathing space that will help stabilize the budget amid a protracted conflict with Russia that is increasing defense spending. S&P views the restructuring as “difficult,” indicating that financial pressures on Ukraine will continue.

The agency also affirmed Ukraine's local currency rating at 'CCC+/C' with a stable outlook.