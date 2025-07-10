Sanctions imposed on Russia are working, but it's not enough, they need to be strengthened - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the sanctions imposed on Russia are working, but it is not enough. Sanctions need to be strengthened, especially against the energy and banking sectors, and the shadow fleet. Shmyhal said this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, as reported by UNN.

We must also translate this into joint actions to fight Russia together, to cut off all resources from Russia so that they cannot finance this war. The sanctions imposed on Russia are working, but it is not enough. These sanctions need to be strengthened, especially against the energy and banking sectors, the shadow fleet, and secondary sanctions are important. We also emphasize the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets. They must be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. - said Shmyhal.

Recall

The reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia will cost approximately $1 trillion over a period of 14 years.