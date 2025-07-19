Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the new composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), sanctions will be soon, reports UNN.

Today I spoke with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov. The composition of the NSDC has been updated. And we are already preparing the first decisions of the new composition. In particular, sanctions – will be soon. Also, decisions to intensify economic relations – we will discuss the details tomorrow with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, the decisions are being prepared for Monday.

Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting next week - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after personnel changes in the government, changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.