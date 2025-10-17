Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"

x.com/MercuryPrize

British musician Sam Fender has won the prestigious Mercury Prize 2025 for his album "People Watching," writes UNN with reference to NME.

This year's awards ceremony took place on the evening of October 16 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK - Fender's hometown. Many of the 12 nominees performed live at the event, including Pulp, FKA Twigs, and Wolf Alice.

Fender received the trophy from host and DJ Sian Eleri, who presented it on behalf of the judging panel, and then performed the title track from his winning album again to a standing ovation.

Accepting the award, Fender said: "We didn't expect this at all... I can't imagine!" He then thanked some of his "very good friends among the nominees tonight," including CMAT and Fontaines DC, adding that he was in "great company." He also dedicated the award to the late Annie Orwin, who inspired the author to create "People Watching."

Releasing "People Watching" earlier this year, Fender said the track was about someone who was "like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was with her at the end, sleeping in a chair next to her. It's about what was going through my head as I walked to that place and home, and back."

The full list of nominees for the Mercury Prize 2025 was as follows:

CMAT – «Euro-Country»;

Emma-Jean Thackray – «Weirdo»;

FKA Twigs – «Eusexua»;

Fontaines D.C. – «Romance»;

Jacob Alon – «In Limerence»;

Joe Webb – «Hamstrings & Hurricanes»;

Martin Carthy – «Transform Me Then Into A Fish»;

Pa Salieu – «Afrikan Alien»;

PinkPantheress – «Fancy That»;

Pulp – «More»;

Sam Fender – «People Watching» ;

; Wolf Alice – «The Clearing».

The Mercury Prize is an annual music award given for the best album released by a musical artist or band from the United Kingdom or Ireland.