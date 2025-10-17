Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"

$41.640.12
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 12469 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 34359 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
05:53 AM • 24206 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 55912 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 59954 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 42364 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 42612 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 40901 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 67017 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Popular news
Ukrainian military effectively destroyed occupiers and enemy equipment in the Lyman directionVideoOctober 17, 01:43 AM • 6108 views
Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian fundingOctober 17, 02:15 AM • 20184 views
Russian Sochi missile attack: tourists taken to basements - mediaOctober 17, 03:09 AM • 12872 views
Kremlin creates information cover for future attacks on Europe - ISWOctober 17, 04:11 AM • 10397 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of Energy07:42 AM • 19547 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 34389 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 67028 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 96777 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 64721 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 87960 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 1046 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 47319 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 95752 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 72422 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 73697 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

British musician Sam Fender has won the Mercury Prize 2025 for his album "People Watching". The awards ceremony took place on October 16 in Newcastle, Fender's hometown, where he received the trophy from DJ Sian Eleri.

Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
x.com/MercuryPrize

British musician Sam Fender has won the prestigious Mercury Prize 2025 for his album "People Watching," writes UNN with reference to NME.

Details

This year's awards ceremony took place on the evening of October 16 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK - Fender's hometown. Many of the 12 nominees performed live at the event, including Pulp, FKA Twigs, and Wolf Alice.

Fender received the trophy from host and DJ Sian Eleri, who presented it on behalf of the judging panel, and then performed the title track from his winning album again to a standing ovation.

Accepting the award, Fender said: "We didn't expect this at all... I can't imagine!" He then thanked some of his "very good friends among the nominees tonight," including CMAT and Fontaines DC, adding that he was in "great company." He also dedicated the award to the late Annie Orwin, who inspired the author to create "People Watching."

Releasing "People Watching" earlier this year, Fender said the track was about someone who was "like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was with her at the end, sleeping in a chair next to her. It's about what was going through my head as I walked to that place and home, and back."

The full list of nominees for the Mercury Prize 2025 was as follows:

  • CMAT – «Euro-Country»;
    • Emma-Jean Thackray – «Weirdo»;
      • FKA Twigs – «Eusexua»;
        • Fontaines D.C. – «Romance»;
          • Jacob Alon – «In Limerence»;
            • Joe Webb – «Hamstrings & Hurricanes»;
              • Martin Carthy – «Transform Me Then Into A Fish»;
                • Pa Salieu – «Afrikan Alien»;
                  • PinkPantheress – «Fancy That»;
                    • Pulp – «More»;
                      • Sam Fender – «People Watching»;
                        • Wolf Alice – «The Clearing».

                          For reference

                          The Mercury Prize is an annual music award given for the best album released by a musical artist or band from the United Kingdom or Ireland.

                          Julia Shramko

                          CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
                          Great Britain