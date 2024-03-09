Sam Altman has returned to OpenAI
Kyiv • UNN
Sam Altman, who was fired from OpenAI last fall, has returned to the company's board of directors after an independent investigation found that his behavior did not justify his dismissal, despite protests from employees and investors.
Sam Altman has returned to the board of directors of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. He was fired last fall and got a new job at a Microsoft competitor. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.
Details
There was a lot of noise, more than 700 employees thought the board should go, and investors were considering lawsuits.
An independent investigation commissioned by the nonprofit OpenAI board found that CEO Sam Altman's behavior "did not warrant dismissal.
The company's board says it has full confidence in him.
