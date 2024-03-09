Sam Altman has returned to OpenAI

Sam Altman has returned to the board of directors of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. He was fired last fall and got a new job at a Microsoft competitor. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

There was a lot of noise, more than 700 employees thought the board should go, and investors were considering lawsuits.

An independent investigation commissioned by the nonprofit OpenAI board found that CEO Sam Altman's behavior "did not warrant dismissal.

The company's board says it has full confidence in him.

