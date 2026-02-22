Salsa legend Willie Colón passed away at 75

Photo: Reuters

The world of Latin American music has lost one of its most influential creators – legendary trombonist and producer Willie Colón passed away on Saturday, February 21. The musician, dubbed the architect of New York's salsa sound, died peacefully surrounded by his family after being hospitalized due to respiratory complications. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

William Anthony Colón Román was born in the Bronx in 1950 and by the age of 15 was leading his own band. His creative collaboration with vocalist Héctor Lavoe in the 1960s and 1970s became defining for the genre, and his joint album with Rubén Blades, "Siembra," in 1978, is still considered one of the best-selling and most socially significant in Latin American music.

During his long career, Colón recorded over 30 albums, received eight Grammy nominations, and became a symbol of the cultural identity of New York's Puerto Rican community.

We have lost the architect of the New York sound. Willie didn't just change salsa – he expanded it, politicized it, dressed it in urban chronicles, and brought it to stages where it had never been heard before. – said the artist's long-time manager, Pietro Carolos.

The musician's versatility and public activity

In addition to his musical activities, Willie Colón was a well-known activist, actor, and even a police officer – in 2014, he graduated from the academy and served as a deputy sheriff.

His influence remained significant in his final years: the musician continued to tour until 2025, and his name was mentioned in fresh hits by contemporary stars such as Bad Bunny. The musician's family noted that while they mourn his absence, they also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music, which will live forever.

