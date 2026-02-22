Salsa legend Willie Colón passed away at 75

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
10:57 PM • 1438 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo
10:51 PM • 4262 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 24859 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 24068 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 32267 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 31938 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 26853 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23721 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27406 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 37107 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.9m/s
73%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 13710 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 9498 views
In Belarus, revenues will increase by 17%, expenditures by 15.8% - intelligenceFebruary 21, 03:32 PM • 6326 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 19088 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 14905 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 49096 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 58381 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 70189 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 84252 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 122064 views
Actual people
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 19165 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 24660 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 26301 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18721 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21361 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Salsa legend Willie Colón passed away at 75

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Willie Colón, the renowned trombonist and producer, has died at the age of 75 after being hospitalized due to respiratory complications. He was an architect of the New York salsa sound and left a significant mark on Latin American music.

Salsa legend Willie Colón passed away at 75
Photo: Reuters

The world of Latin American music has lost one of its most influential creators – legendary trombonist and producer Willie Colón passed away on Saturday, February 21. The musician, dubbed the architect of New York's salsa sound, died peacefully surrounded by his family after being hospitalized due to respiratory complications. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

William Anthony Colón Román was born in the Bronx in 1950 and by the age of 15 was leading his own band. His creative collaboration with vocalist Héctor Lavoe in the 1960s and 1970s became defining for the genre, and his joint album with Rubén Blades, "Siembra," in 1978, is still considered one of the best-selling and most socially significant in Latin American music.

What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealed19.02.26, 14:39 • 7765 views

During his long career, Colón recorded over 30 albums, received eight Grammy nominations, and became a symbol of the cultural identity of New York's Puerto Rican community.

We have lost the architect of the New York sound. Willie didn't just change salsa – he expanded it, politicized it, dressed it in urban chronicles, and brought it to stages where it had never been heard before.

– said the artist's long-time manager, Pietro Carolos.

The musician's versatility and public activity

In addition to his musical activities, Willie Colón was a well-known activist, actor, and even a police officer – in 2014, he graduated from the academy and served as a deputy sheriff.

His influence remained significant in his final years: the musician continued to tour until 2025, and his name was mentioned in fresh hits by contemporary stars such as Bad Bunny. The musician's family noted that while they mourn his absence, they also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music, which will live forever.

"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS20.02.26, 08:37 • 44480 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Reuters
New York City