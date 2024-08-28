Sales of LEGO toys increased due to high demand

Lego, the world's largest toy manufacturer, on Wednesday announced a 16% increase in profits in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Written by UNN with reference to France24 and Voice of America.

In the first half of 2024, people bought many more LEGO toys and other products. According to the Danish toy maker, sales have skyrocketed due to high demand, especially in Europe and the United States.

Lego reported that sales from January to June increased by 13% and amounted to 31 billion Danish kroner ($4.65 billion).

Lego's sales growth contrasts with the stagnation of the global toy market and weak sales of competitors such as Barbie doll maker Mattel and My Little Pony creator Hasbro, Voice of America reports.

According to Lego, sales of the Danish manufacturer's toys have slowed in China.

China remains the main bet.

We will continue to develop the Lego brand in China and open stores. The potential is - Niels Christiansen, the company's CEO, told AFP.

For reference

Lego was founded in 1932 in Denmark. It started producing the famous construction set in 1949.

The idea of building various structures out of bricks was not new: in the early 1930s, the British company Minibrix made such toys, but its cubes were placed on the bottom of the bricks rather than on top of them.

The first LEGO bricks were of several types: 2x2, 2x4 bricks, windows with 2x2, 2x3 and 2x4 bases, and doors with 2x4 bases. The first four sets of bricks had the following names:

700/1, 700/2, 700/3 і 700/4.

Production of the 700/x continued until the mid-1960s.

