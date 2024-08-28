ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158431 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112647 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Sales of LEGO toys increased due to high demand

Sales of LEGO toys increased due to high demand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13704 views

The largest toy manufacturer LEGO reported a 16% increase in profits in the first half of 2023. Sales increased by 13% to DKK 31 billion due to strong demand in Europe and the US, despite the stagnation of the global toy market.

Lego, the world's largest toy manufacturer, on Wednesday announced a 16% increase in profits in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Written by UNN with reference to France24 and Voice of America.

In the first half of 2024, people bought many more LEGO toys and other products. According to the Danish toy maker, sales have skyrocketed due to high demand, especially in Europe and the United States.

Lego reported that sales from January to June increased by 13% and amounted to 31 billion Danish kroner ($4.65 billion).

Lego's sales growth contrasts with the stagnation of the global toy market and weak sales of competitors such as Barbie doll maker Mattel and My Little Pony creator Hasbro, Voice of America reports.

According to Lego, sales of the Danish manufacturer's toys have slowed in China.

China remains the main bet.

We will continue to develop the Lego brand in China and open stores. The potential is

- Niels Christiansen, the company's CEO, told AFP.

For reference

Lego was founded in 1932 in Denmark. It started producing the famous construction set in 1949.

The idea of building various structures out of bricks was not new: in the early 1930s, the British company Minibrix made such toys, but its cubes were placed on the bottom of the bricks rather than on top of them.

Image

The first LEGO bricks were of several types: 2x2, 2x4 bricks, windows with 2x2, 2x3 and 2x4 bases, and doors with 2x4 bases. The first four sets of bricks had the following names:

 700/1, 700/2, 700/3 і 700/4.

Production of the 700/x continued until the mid-1960s.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising