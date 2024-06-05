The most expensive toy in the world: a figure from "Star Wars" sold for a record 525 thousand dollars

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39819 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148519 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243901 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172864 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164402 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222179 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110205 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35375 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48789 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84721 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234437 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221425 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39819 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25171 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30458 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112516 views
The most expensive toy in the world: a figure from "Star Wars" sold for a record 525 thousand dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113373 views

An extremely rare Star Wars Boba Fett figurine has become the most expensive toy in the world after it sold at auction for a record.525,000.

An extremely rare Boba Fett figure from Star Wars has become the most expensive toy in the world after it was sold for a record $525,000. UNN reports this with reference to Sky News.

Details

The toy, one of only two that have survived to this day, surpassed the most expensive toy in the world - a one-of-a-kind Barbie with a one-carat diamond, which was sold for 302 thousand dollars in 2010.

Heritage Auctions reported that the price of the figurine more than doubled the record for the most expensive Star Wars figurine sold at auction, which previously belonged to Boba Fett's rocket, sold for 236 thousand dollars in 2022.

The model was created by Kenner in 1979, based on the character who was supposed to appear in the movie "The Empire Strikes Back" the following year.

The toy, equipped with a "rocket pack", was not sold in stores, and it was supposed to be sent free of charge to anyone who could prove that they bought four other figures from "Star Wars".

However, the toy with the rocket was never sent after it became known that the toys of Mattel's competitor - Battlestar Galactica, shooting missiles, became life-threatening.

25.04.23, 20:41 • 786695 views

Instead, when the figurine was delivered, the rocket was glued in place, and a note to buyers explained the following: "the launcher was removed from the product for safety reasons.

It is noted that about 100 prototypes were created, but this figure is one of two hand - painted. She survived after being " rescued from a box of discarded toys that employees took home.

The Star Wars Signature Auction brought in доларів 1,662,000  and attracted more than 1,500 participants.

The second Boba Fett figurine, Skywalker's lightsaber and the third draft of George Lucas ' script for the first film.

One of the most expensive in the world: John Lennon's guitar sold at auction for almost 2.9 million30.05.24, 16:35 • 113379 views

UNN Lite

