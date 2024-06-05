The most expensive toy in the world: a figure from "Star Wars" sold for a record 525 thousand dollars

An extremely rare Boba Fett figure from Star Wars has become the most expensive toy in the world after it was sold for a record $525,000. UNN reports this with reference to Sky News.

Details

The toy, one of only two that have survived to this day, surpassed the most expensive toy in the world - a one-of-a-kind Barbie with a one-carat diamond, which was sold for 302 thousand dollars in 2010.

Heritage Auctions reported that the price of the figurine more than doubled the record for the most expensive Star Wars figurine sold at auction, which previously belonged to Boba Fett's rocket, sold for 236 thousand dollars in 2022.

The model was created by Kenner in 1979, based on the character who was supposed to appear in the movie "The Empire Strikes Back" the following year.

The toy, equipped with a "rocket pack", was not sold in stores, and it was supposed to be sent free of charge to anyone who could prove that they bought four other figures from "Star Wars".

However, the toy with the rocket was never sent after it became known that the toys of Mattel's competitor - Battlestar Galactica, shooting missiles, became life-threatening.

Instead, when the figurine was delivered, the rocket was glued in place, and a note to buyers explained the following: "the launcher was removed from the product for safety reasons.

It is noted that about 100 prototypes were created, but this figure is one of two hand - painted. She survived after being " rescued from a box of discarded toys that employees took home.

The Star Wars Signature Auction brought in доларів 1,662,000 and attracted more than 1,500 participants.

The second Boba Fett figurine, Skywalker's lightsaber and the third draft of George Lucas ' script for the first film.

One of the most expensive in the world: John Lennon's guitar sold at auction for almost 2.9 million