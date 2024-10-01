Rutte promises to work to bring Ukraine closer to NATO

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promises to work on implementing the decisions of the Washington summit and bringing Ukraine closer to the Alliance, he said at a press conference on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At the Washington Summit, Allies agreed on a package of support for Ukraine, including a NATO command, a long-term financial commitment and an irreversible path to membership. [I will work with Allies to ensure that we fully implement our decisions and continue to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," said the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference.

New NATO Secretary General says Ukraine is at the top of the list of priorities