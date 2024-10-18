putin responded with threats to statements about the possible restoration of Ukraine's nuclear potential
Kyiv • UNN
putin said that Ukraine's creation of nuclear weapons would provoke a response from Russia. He claims that Russia can track any attempts by Ukraine in this direction and will not allow it under any circumstances.
russian President vladimir putin has said that statements about the restoration of Ukraine's nuclear potential are a provocation. Putin said this to the Russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The Kremlin leader emphasized that any step in this direction would entail a corresponding reaction.
This is another provocation. It is not difficult to create nuclear weapons in the modern world. I don't know if Ukraine is capable of doing this now, it's not so easy for Ukraine today. But in general, there are no great difficulties here
He also warned of russia's response if Kyiv decides to create weapons of mass destruction. He also emphasized that russia can allegedly track any attempts to create nuclear weapons by Ukraine, and it will not be possible to do so secretly
Russia will not allow this (Ukraine's creation of nuclear weapons - ed.) under any circumstances. (...) It is impossible to hide it. (...) We can trace any movement in this direction
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine was not going to create nuclear weapons and considers NATO membership to be better than any weapon.