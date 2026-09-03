Russia’s second-largest oil refinery completely halted processing after a UAV attack — media

The Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region, the second-largest refinery by capacity in Russia, completely halted oil processing as a result of a UAV attack on August 30. This is reported by The Moscow Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that two primary oil-processing units were damaged at the facility, which has an annual capacity of 20 million tonnes and is second only to the Omsk Oil Refinery (22 million tonnes) in terms of processing volume.

At the same time, the refinery, which belongs to Surgutneftegas and is the largest fuel supplier to St. Petersburg and Russia's northwestern regions, has two other units that together account for 52% of the facility's capacity, but they were not operating at the time of the attack - the report says.

It is reported that KINEF, which accounts for 7% of all oil refining in Russia and produces 2 million tonnes of gasoline and 7 million tonnes of diesel fuel annually, has already shut down twice this year for lengthy repairs due to UAV attacks — on March 26 and May 5. The refinery has still not been fully restored: in August, it was operating at approximately 50% capacity.

Recall

In the city of Kirishi, Russia's Leningrad region, on the night of August 30, the Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) oil refinery was attacked.

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