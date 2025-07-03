Russia's oil and gas revenues in June fell to a 2-year low

Russia's oil and gas revenues in June fell by 33.7% year-on-year, reaching a price mark of $6.29 billion — the lowest level since January 2023. The fall in global crude oil prices and the current state of the ruble indicate that each barrel brought less money to the Kremlin.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The fall in crude oil prices and a strong ruble cut Russia's oil revenues to a 2-year low.

Compared to last year, Russia's total oil and gas tax revenues decreased by a third. According to Bloomberg, this is almost 495 billion rubles. This level of revenue is the lowest indicator for Russia since January 2023.

The ministry calculated Russia's June oil revenues based on the Urals price in May of $52.08 per barrel. This is the lowest price for the country's key export grade since March 2023 - writes Bloomberg with reference to analytical data.

On the other hand, the ruble has strengthened. But the strengthening of the ruble reduces export incentives. It also undermines the profitability of oil companies, the author of the material points out:

the federal budget, which depends on oil and gas taxes for approximately one-third of its revenues, is significantly burdened.

A stronger currency means that Russia and its oil producers receive fewer rubles for each barrel they pump and sell. This undermines the profitability of companies and burdens the federal budget, which depends on oil and gas taxes for approximately one-third of its revenues. - writes Bloomberg.

At the same time, Russia's national treasury has been burdened for quite a long time and significantly by multi-billion dollar expenditures on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work", Russia continues to receive significant revenues from the sale of oil, gas, and energy resources. The aggressor country earned about $13 billion in April alone.