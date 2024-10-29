Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
A 39-year-old man is killed and 14 people are injured in a rocket attack on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih. 11 high-rise buildings, a school, a clinic and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.
A 39-year-old man was killed in a rocket attack by Russian troops on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, and the number of injured increased to 14, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"14 people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. 10 of them are hospitalized. One of the wounded is 'seriously' injured. The rest are in moderate condition. Unfortunately, the attack ended the life of a 39-year-old man," said Lysak.
"The doctors did everything they could, but a 39-year-old man died of a severe open head injury," Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, added in Telegram.
According to Vilkul, the enemy fired a ballistic missile at a residential area of Kryvyi Rih with very dense apartment buildings.
According to the head of the RMA, rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out after the "hit". In the city, 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building were damaged. 12 garages were destroyed and 10 more were damaged. A gas pipeline was damaged.
The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
According to Lysak, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with Grad, artillery, and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities. Infrastructure, gas stations, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged. People survived.
Every handshake with Putin gives him confidence: Zelensky reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih29.10.24, 00:26 • 19514 views