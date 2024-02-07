Russia's massive attack on Ukraine: Poland has raised its air force

The General Staff of Poland said that it had deployed aviation because of Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine to protect its own airspace, UNN reports.

According to the Polish General Staff, there has been intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, including missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

"All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace... We warn you that Polish and allied aircraft are involved, which may cause an increased noise level, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the statement said.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that a cruise missile in the Lviv region was moving toward the border with Poland.

