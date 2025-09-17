$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near Yekaterinburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on the railway near Yekaterinburg. This caused disruptions in the movement of echelons with ammunition, armored vehicles, fuel, and personnel in strategic directions.

Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near Yekaterinburg

ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on a railway section near Yekaterinburg, which disrupted the movement of echelons in several strategic directions. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the movement's representatives on social networks.

Our agent carried out sabotage on the railway near Yekaterinburg, damaging relay equipment on the railway. This caused disruptions to the movement of echelons in all strategic directions

- ATESH states.

According to available information, this hub was used to supply ammunition, armored vehicles, fuel, and personnel to advanced positions and to factories and warehouses in the north and east of the region. The temporary suspension of military train traffic has already caused supply delays, which is detrimental to logistical support.

The agents emphasize that such strikes show the enemy that they cannot feel safe anywhere.

Recall

Recently, the ATESH partisan movement set fire to a relay cabinet in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, which disrupted the supply of ammunition for the occupation forces. This sabotage delayed the movement of trains carrying ammunition and military equipment to the front in Ukraine.

ATESH scouted a defense plant in Russia's Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured.13.09.25, 09:43 • 3895 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Ukraine