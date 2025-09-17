Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near Yekaterinburg

ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on a railway section near Yekaterinburg, which disrupted the movement of echelons in several strategic directions. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the movement's representatives on social networks.

Our agent carried out sabotage on the railway near Yekaterinburg, damaging relay equipment on the railway. This caused disruptions to the movement of echelons in all strategic directions - ATESH states.

According to available information, this hub was used to supply ammunition, armored vehicles, fuel, and personnel to advanced positions and to factories and warehouses in the north and east of the region. The temporary suspension of military train traffic has already caused supply delays, which is detrimental to logistical support.

The agents emphasize that such strikes show the enemy that they cannot feel safe anywhere.

Recall

Recently, the ATESH partisan movement set fire to a relay cabinet in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, which disrupted the supply of ammunition for the occupation forces. This sabotage delayed the movement of trains carrying ammunition and military equipment to the front in Ukraine.

ATESH scouted a defense plant in Russia's Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured.