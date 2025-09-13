ATESH scouted a defense plant in Russia's Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured.

Agents of the "Atesh" partisan movement inspected the Avangard JSC enterprise in the city of Safonovo, Smolensk region, Russia, where solid-fuel missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured. This was reported by the movement in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The partisans recorded the operating mode, security, video surveillance, and transport.

It is noted that the plant is part of the "Tactical Missile Armament" corporation and produces containers and bodies for solid-fuel missiles, as well as armor and anti-radiation protection elements.

