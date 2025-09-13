$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
ATESH scouted a defense plant in Russia's Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Atesh agents inspected the Avangard JSC enterprise in Safonovo, Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured. Partisans recorded the operating mode, security, video surveillance, and transport.

ATESH scouted a defense plant in Russia's Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured.

Agents of the "Atesh" partisan movement inspected the Avangard JSC enterprise in the city of Safonovo, Smolensk region, Russia, where solid-fuel missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured. This was reported by the movement in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The partisans recorded the operating mode, security, video surveillance, and transport.

It is noted that the plant is part of the "Tactical Missile Armament" corporation and produces containers and bodies for solid-fuel missiles, as well as armor and anti-radiation protection elements.

ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)11.09.25, 04:25 • 31929 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine