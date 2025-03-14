Russia's "delay tactics" must stop - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
The French President spoke with Zelensky and the British Prime Minister to discuss a ceasefire proposal. Macron noted that Russian aggression must stop.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss a ceasefire proposal, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Macron noted in his post on platform X that "Russian aggression in Ukraine must stop".
He also said that it is necessary to put an end to the "delaying tactics" - which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was accused of after he said yesterday that there are "nuances" and "many questions" left in the agreement.
Add
Tomorrow, the French president will join a virtual meeting of world leaders organized by Starmer, aimed at strengthening the "coalition of the willing" - countries that have pledged their support to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy spoke with Macron and announced a call to Erdogan14.03.2025, 20:05 • 19079 views