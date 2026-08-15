Russia’s federal budget deficit for the first seven months of 2026 rose to 6.46 trillion rubles, increasing by another 724 billion rubles in July alone. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

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According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian budget expenditures rose to 28.6 trillion rubles during this period. At the same time, Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell by 17%, despite the Kremlin’s expectation of gaining additional economic advantages amid the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Russia’s largest banks face a sharp rise in non-performing loans - intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted that the liquid resources of Russia’s National Wealth Fund amount to only 3.69 trillion rubles.

A meager 3.69 trillion rubles in liquid resources remain in the National Wealth Fund’s stash — enough, at best, for a couple of months of active purchases of Chinese motorcycles for assault troops — the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted.

Russia is preparing another tax increase

Intelligence officials noted that, due to declining oil revenues, the Russian authorities may increase the tax burden on the population and businesses.

The main intrigue of the autumn is the new budget, into which yet another financial noose is being woven — the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated.

After raising the profit tax to 25% last year, the Russian authorities are preparing a new tax increase. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the exact size of the possible increase remains unknown for now.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted that, at the current pace of spending, it will become increasingly difficult for Russia’s Ministry of Finance to maintain it at the current level. According to Ukrainian intelligence, a further tax increase could lead to an even greater slowdown in the Russian economy.

Russia's economy continues to weaken, with production, domestic demand and investment declining in July — the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine