Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 27022 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 87899 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 79454 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 254824 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 142835 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 314837 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 290949 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105811 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 148435 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78728 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Russia's budget continues to stagnate amid the war against Ukraine - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The deficit of Russia's federal budget increased by 1.2 trillion rubles in July 2025. In the first seven months of 2025, the budget 'hole' reached 4.88 trillion rubles.

Russia's budget continues to stagnate amid the war against Ukraine - CPD

The budget deficit of the Russian Federation exceeded the annual forecast of the country's Ministry of Finance. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in July 2025, the federal budget deficit of Russia increased by 1.2 trillion rubles ($15.1 billion) and exceeded the annual forecast of the Ministry of Finance by more than 25%.

For the first seven months of 2025, the "hole" in the budget reached 4.88 trillion rubles ($61.5 billion) against 1.1 trillion ($13.9 billion) for the same period in 2024 - this is 4.5 times more. The Ministry of Finance attributes the growing deficit to a 18.5% drop in oil and gas revenues due to cheap oil and a weakening ruble. Previously, the deficit forecast was increased more than threefold - to 3.8 trillion rubles ($47.9 billion), and reserves are being prepared to be spent instead of replenished.

- indicated in the CCD.

They summarize that the Russian budget continues to stagnate amid the war against Ukraine, international isolation, and sanctions.

Recall

Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision, which continued to synchronize Ukraine's sanctions with key partners, 100% synchronizing the US sanctions imposed in 2025 against the Russian Federation.

Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR02.05.25, 21:54 • 13834 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine