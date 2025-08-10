Russia's budget continues to stagnate amid the war against Ukraine - CPD
The deficit of Russia's federal budget increased by 1.2 trillion rubles in July 2025. In the first seven months of 2025, the budget 'hole' reached 4.88 trillion rubles.
The budget deficit of the Russian Federation exceeded the annual forecast of the country's Ministry of Finance. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.
It is noted that in July 2025, the federal budget deficit of Russia increased by 1.2 trillion rubles ($15.1 billion) and exceeded the annual forecast of the Ministry of Finance by more than 25%.
For the first seven months of 2025, the "hole" in the budget reached 4.88 trillion rubles ($61.5 billion) against 1.1 trillion ($13.9 billion) for the same period in 2024 - this is 4.5 times more. The Ministry of Finance attributes the growing deficit to a 18.5% drop in oil and gas revenues due to cheap oil and a weakening ruble. Previously, the deficit forecast was increased more than threefold - to 3.8 trillion rubles ($47.9 billion), and reserves are being prepared to be spent instead of replenished.
They summarize that the Russian budget continues to stagnate amid the war against Ukraine, international isolation, and sanctions.
Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision, which continued to synchronize Ukraine's sanctions with key partners, 100% synchronizing the US sanctions imposed in 2025 against the Russian Federation.
