Russia's attacks on Ukraine: Air Force says 2 UAVs crossed state border with Belarus

During Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine, two UAVs crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus. This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

Oleshchuk said that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down by Russia - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus - Oleshchuk wrote.

Recall

The monitoring telegram channel “Belaruski Gayun” reported that last night, during the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine , “Shahed” kamikaze drones could enter the territory of Belarus three times.