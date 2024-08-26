ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126521 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215638 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162437 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158358 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207720 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Russia's attacks on Ukraine: Air Force says 2 UAVs crossed state border with Belarus

Russia's attacks on Ukraine: Air Force says 2 UAVs crossed state border with Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96358 views

During Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine, 201 air targets were shot down. Two UAVs crossed the state border with Belarus, said Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

During Russia's most massive attack on Ukraine, two UAVs crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus. This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

Oleshchuk said that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down by Russia - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus

- Oleshchuk wrote.

Recall

The monitoring telegram channel “Belaruski Gayun” reported that last night, during the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine , “Shahed” kamikaze drones could enter the territory of Belarus three times.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

