Russia's attack on Odesa: 8 injured, 12 missing

Eight people were injured in the Russian attack on Odesa, 12, including 4 children, are missing. This was reported by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, UNN reports.

As of 11:00, three people were killed, including one child. 8 injured. 12 people, including 4 children, are still missing. We cannot get in touch with them - Kostin said.

Addendum

On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned the victims of the Russian drone attack.