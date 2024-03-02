Russia's attack on Odesa: 8 injured, 12 missing
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian drone attack on the Odesa region, 3 people were killed, including 1 child, 8 were injured, and 12, including 4 children, are still missing.
Eight people were injured in the Russian attack on Odesa, 12, including 4 children, are missing. This was reported by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, UNN reports.
As of 11:00, three people were killed, including one child. 8 injured. 12 people, including 4 children, are still missing. We cannot get in touch with them
Addendum
On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned the victims of the Russian drone attack.