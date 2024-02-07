Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: a man hospitalized with injuries dies

A man who was hospitalized with injuries after the shelling died in Mykolaiv. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

"...the man who was hospitalized after the shelling died in intensive care. He had severe mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries," the mayor said.

Recall

Earlier, Senkevych said that as a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, residential buildings were damaged, there were wounded, and one person was hospitalized.

Russian Federation launches large-scale rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities: what is known