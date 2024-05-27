Russia's attack on civilian enterprises in Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to 12

As a result of the Russian strike on two enterprises in Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 12, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"...the number of wounded as a result of enemy air strikes on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv increased to 12 people," the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

The Russian army attacked two enterprises in Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 ammunition. Earlier it was reported that 11 people were injured of varying degrees, a 47-year-old woman was killed.