Exclusive
08:39 AM • 4368 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 22922 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 19688 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 43948 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 72645 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 48432 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 86155 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 43252 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 43509 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 126793 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Russians wounded three police officers in a repeated attack in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2300 views

Russian troops repeatedly attacked Kherson Oblast, wounding three police officers. This happened after a deadly drone strike on a civilian car, which killed two people.

Russians wounded three police officers in a repeated attack in Kherson region

Russian troops re-attacked after a deadly enemy drone strike on a car in the Kherson region, wounding three police officers who arrived to evacuate the victims, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 13, at about 08:00, Russian army servicemen attacked a civilian car with a drone on the Novoraisk - Kostyrka highway in the Kherson region.

As a result of the explosive device being dropped, a man died on the spot, and a woman who was in the car died on the way to the hospital, the prosecutor's office stated.

During the attempt to evacuate by law enforcement officers, the occupiers launched a repeated strike on the area, wounding three police officers

- the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime involving human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region, there are casualties13.08.25, 10:02 • 2368 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson Oblast