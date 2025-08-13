Russians wounded three police officers in a repeated attack in Kherson region

Russian troops re-attacked after a deadly enemy drone strike on a car in the Kherson region, wounding three police officers who arrived to evacuate the victims, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 13, at about 08:00, Russian army servicemen attacked a civilian car with a drone on the Novoraisk - Kostyrka highway in the Kherson region.

As a result of the explosive device being dropped, a man died on the spot, and a woman who was in the car died on the way to the hospital, the prosecutor's office stated.

During the attempt to evacuate by law enforcement officers, the occupiers launched a repeated strike on the area, wounding three police officers - the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime involving human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region, there are casualties