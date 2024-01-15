Russians wound another resident of Avdiivka

Russian troops wounded another resident of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

On January 14, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, Russians have reportedly killed 1,832 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4,477.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.