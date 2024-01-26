Russians wound a policeman during shelling in Kupyansk district

A police officer was injured in today's hostile shelling of Kupyansk district. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

Today, at about 11:10 a.m., the occupants fired mortars at a private residential sector of Kupyansk.

As a result, houses and outbuildings were destroyed and one police officer was injured. According to , the head of the Investigation Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, Serhiy Bolvinov, the victim is a senior police lieutenant. He suffered a concussion and ear injuries.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been launched.

Recall

Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region was struck by Russian troops with Uragan MLRS last night , there is damage to the enterprise and a fire at the gas station.

