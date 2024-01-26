No electricity shortage, significant damage to power grids in Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to shelling - energy officials

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine. Consumption is decreasing due to warming. Due to enemy shelling, there is significant damage to the networks in Kharkiv and Sumy regions. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity. Domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers," the Energy Ministry said.

Ukrenergo pointed out that no deficit in the power system is expected. And that consumption continues to decline gradually due to warming. However, the overall level of consumption remains high.

According to the ministry, two buildings of the TPP have been taken out of service for emergency repairs. At the same time, there is a thermal generation unit in reserve that will be put back into operation if necessary.

"The situation is under control. No blackout schedules are applied," the ministry said.

At the same time, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity.

Consequences of shelling and power outages

Artillery shelling caused the shutdown of 110 kV overhead lines in Kharkiv region. As a result, the lines and substations of Kharkivoblenergo and Ukrzaliznytsia were disconnected, and household consumers and local industry were cut off, the Energy Ministry said. "In the Kharkiv region, one of Ukrenergo's facilities and several regional power company facilities were de-energized due to damage to the equipment of the regional power company during the shelling last night and at night," Ukrenergo said.

The fighting in the region also caused damage to power equipment in one of the districts, which left household consumers in three settlements without electricity, the Energy Ministry said. More than 16,500 consumers are without power supply in the region, Ukrenergo said.

In Sumy region, the ministry noted that the shelling caused the shutdown of 110 kV lines and substations, a section of Sumyoblenergo JSC was shelled, no one was injured. Household consumers and local industry were also cut off from power, but all have been supplied with electricity, the Energy Ministry said. According to Ukrenergo, more than 40,000 consumers in the region were cut off from power, there is damage to the equipment of the power company, in the morning all consumers were supplied with power via backup power supply schemes.

According to Ukrenergo, a total of 358 settlements remain without power in the morning due to the fighting and other reasons. Due to bad weather, 1 settlement in Chernihiv region is without power in the morning. For technical reasons, there are blackouts in Kyiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 4772 MWh. Exports are not expected, the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity is imported throughout the day, except at night, from Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.