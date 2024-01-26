No electricity shortage, significant damage to power grids in Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to shelling - energy officials

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

No electricity shortage, significant damage to power grids in Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to shelling - energy officials

No electricity shortage, significant damage to power grids in Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to shelling - energy officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine is not experiencing a shortage of electricity, as domestic generation meets the needs of consumers and no shortage is expected, according to the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo. However, shelling caused significant damage to power grids in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine. Consumption is decreasing due to warming. Due to enemy shelling, there is significant damage to the networks in Kharkiv and Sumy regions. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity. Domestic generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers," the Energy Ministry said.

Ukrenergo pointed out that no deficit in the power system is expected. And that consumption continues to decline gradually due to warming. However, the overall level of consumption remains high. 

According to the ministry, two buildings of the TPP have been taken out of service for emergency repairs. At the same time, there is a thermal generation unit in reserve that will be put back into operation if necessary.

"The situation is under control. No blackout schedules are applied," the ministry said.

At the same time, Ukrainians are urged to save electricity.

Consequences of shelling and power outages

Artillery shelling caused the shutdown of 110 kV overhead lines in Kharkiv region. As a result, the lines and substations of Kharkivoblenergo and Ukrzaliznytsia were disconnected, and household consumers and local industry were cut off, the Energy Ministry said. "In the Kharkiv region, one of Ukrenergo's facilities and several regional power company facilities were de-energized due to damage to the equipment of the regional power company during the shelling last night and at night," Ukrenergo said.

The fighting in the region also caused damage to power equipment in one of the districts, which left household consumers in three settlements without electricity, the Energy Ministry said. More than 16,500 consumers are without power supply in the region, Ukrenergo said.

In Sumy region, the ministry noted that the shelling caused the shutdown of 110 kV lines and substations, a section of Sumyoblenergo JSC was shelled, no one was injured. Household consumers and local industry were also cut off from power, but all have been supplied with electricity, the Energy Ministry said. According to Ukrenergo, more than 40,000 consumers in the region were cut off from power, there is damage to the equipment of the power company, in the morning all consumers were supplied with power via backup power supply schemes.

According to Ukrenergo, a total of 358 settlements remain without power in the morning due to the fighting and other reasons. Due to bad weather, 1 settlement in Chernihiv region is without power in the morning. For technical reasons, there are blackouts in Kyiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export 

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 4772 MWh. Exports are not expected, the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity is imported throughout the day, except at night, from Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

