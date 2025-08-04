Russians tried to storm the Hoptivka checkpoint on the border, it is under the control of the Defense Forces - head of the Military Administration

Russian troops stormed the Hoptivka checkpoint on the border, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated some of the occupiers, while others fled back to Russia. The Hoptivka checkpoint is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, reported Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Russian propaganda began spreading fakes that the occupying army had allegedly captured the Hoptivka checkpoint. Since this news is starting to gain public resonance, I consider it necessary to inform you that the occupiers did indeed storm this checkpoint. As a result, soldiers of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade eliminated more than ten invaders, and dozens of others fled back to Russia. The Hoptivka checkpoint is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I thank the 58th brigade for defending the border! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! - wrote Zadorenko.

