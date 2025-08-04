Russians tried to storm the Hoptivka checkpoint on the border, it is under the control of the Defense Forces - head of the Military Administration

$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 15484 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 25372 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 32616 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 58714 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 239289 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 295741 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 151318 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 201763 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 435537 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 37179 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 43239 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 36872 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 34950 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 31755 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 161887 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 239328 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 435563 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 246532 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 371842 views
Russians tried to storm the Hoptivka checkpoint on the border, it is under the control of the Defense Forces - head of the Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi Military Administration, refuted fakes about the capture of the Hoptivka checkpoint. Ukrainian military eliminated more than ten occupiers, the point is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russians tried to storm the Hoptivka checkpoint on the border, it is under the control of the Defense Forces - head of the Military Administration

Russian troops stormed the Hoptivka checkpoint on the border, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated some of the occupiers, while others fled back to Russia. The Hoptivka checkpoint is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, reported Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Russian propaganda began spreading fakes that the occupying army had allegedly captured the Hoptivka checkpoint. Since this news is starting to gain public resonance, I consider it necessary to inform you that the occupiers did indeed storm this checkpoint. As a result, soldiers of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade eliminated more than ten invaders, and dozens of others fled back to Russia. The Hoptivka checkpoint is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I thank the 58th brigade for defending the border! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

- wrote Zadorenko.

Over a quarter of yesterday's battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map04.08.25, 08:40 • 2446 views

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine